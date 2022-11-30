F1 Review 2005

Not Available

2005 saw a new start emerge in the racing universe. Fernando Alonso became the youngest driver to take a pole position, the youngest race driver to take a pole position, the youngest race winner and the youngest champion. Meanwhile, nine different drivers took pole positions and five won races in this record-breaking season. But the real story was the battle for supremacy between Renault and McLaren as Ferrari fell from grace. Alonso tore into the season with four consecutive wins but Kimi Raikkonen battled back to level pegging with three races remaining - six wins apiece. Don't miss the nail-biting finale!