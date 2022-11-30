F1 Review 2006

Not Available

In 2006, Fernando Alonso became only the eighth member of the elite group (and the youngest) to win back-to-back World Championships in the 55-year history of Formula 1. Renault picked up where they left off with six wins out of eight and by Canada they looked to have it in the bag. But the turning point came in USA, with everything falling in Ferrari's favour. After China, Schumacher and Alonso were equal on points so the battle for both titles would be won and lost in the last two races. Look out for Button's fiery exit in Australia and his blaze of glory in Hungary. Ride on board with Liuzzi as Raikkonen drives over him! Feel the emotion as Massa wins in Brazil and Michael Schumacher bows out of Formula One after a charge through the field - a genius at his best.