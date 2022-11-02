Not Available

Australian Sam Hill left the 2006 season as the most dominant downhill mountain bike racer in the world, but had yet to win the World Cup series until now. Relive the entire 2007 UCI World Cup Series as well as the highly anticipated World Championships in Scotland. From the creator of Between the Tape and Hypnosis, the F1RST DVD features the world s greatest downhill mountain bike racers both on and off the racecourse. F1RST breaks new ground in documenting the extreme and comparatively young sport of downhill mountain bike racing, and does so with a depth and intensity not seen before in the sport. Filmed in 16 countries on 4 continents, it features Sam Hill, Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar, The Athertons, Brendan Fairclough, Sam Blenkinsop, Filip Polc, Jared Graves, Luke Strobel, Matti Lehikonen, J.D. Swaguen, Cole Bangert, Marc Beaumont, Justin Leov, Nathan Rennie and more. F1RST is the sport of downhill mountain bike racing told through those who live it.