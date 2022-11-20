Faa sai jai cheun baan

Not Available

Set in October 1976, during a revolutionary period in Thai history, the drama-comedy Blue Sky of Love tells a story of a university girl who wished to follow her ideology in working for people. She left her comfortably living in Bangkok to participate with the army of communism party located in remote forest. There, she met new companions who utterly have different point of view in their lives. Among these people, the girl found a guy who stands for his strong ideology, and she started to admire him.