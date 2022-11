Not Available

An intimate portrait of the history, culture and music scene of Lagos, Nigeria from 1940 to present day through the lives of a group of 68-85 year-old master musicians brought back from obscurity by Kunle Tejuoso, owner of Jazzhole Records. The documentary follows their lives and for some, their death. Filmmaker Remi Vaughan-Richards a 'student' of the era has been documenting Kunle and the Faaji Agba musicians since 2009 to keep their musical legacy alive and relevant.