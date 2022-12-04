Not Available

“Faasla” (Distance) is a series of video letters composed between Nicolás Grandi in Buenos Aires and Priya Sen in New Delhi, artists and collaborators since 2011. Through the miasmas of uncertainty and the sudden reordering of their days brought on by the global pandemic of 2020, Nicolás and Priya “wrote” to each other of distances and intimacies they could no longer access, of the state of suspended freedoms, of memory, images and sensations. They recorded the present as well as spoke through their archives they had been haphazardly building over the years. The letters have been compiled into a single film – a way of looking at what was then and what is now; and the world still appears continuous despite the cracks of perception.