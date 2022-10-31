Face: A Frat Party Massacre

Not Available

An annual Halloween fear competition between a fraternity and sorority goes awry when drugs, alcohol and the old battle of the sexes are mixed together. What is on the line? The losers must do anything the winners ask for one night. The bros won last year. They not only violated the loser but uploaded the footage on the internet. Jamie, the head of the sorority, wants vengeance. She has concocted a devilish plan to humiliate the frat brothers and come out on top. However, she is not aware that Matt, the head of the fraternity, has machinations of his own. Who will win this year? At what cost?