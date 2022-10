Not Available

Samy is a Frenchman accused of smuggling counterfeit money from Bulgaria to France. To avoid jail, he becomes an informer for the French police, joining under cover a Bulgarian channel for human trafficking. Gradually, he falls in love with Elka, an underage gypsy prostitute. Torn by the pressure from all sides, he almost turns into an unscrupulous pimp. His feelings for the girl will help him keep the last thing he has – his dignity.