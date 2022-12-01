Face, les 99 noms de dieu

Not Available

The video « Face, the 99 Names of God » lists the 99 designations of God as they can be found in religious scriptures and as commonly inventoried by Islamic theology, and shows them one after the other on the screen, using the technique of crossfading. The belief is that reciting these 99 names is beneficial for the faithful who make the effort and that it allows them to access the perception of the essence of divinity. In the foreground, the video shows the names written in western alphabet, along with their translation. The background is a green backdrop where the names appear written in Arabic calligraphy.