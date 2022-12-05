Not Available

Face of an Angel is inspired by Puccini’s opera La Fanciulla del West, set during the Californian gold rush. The film is shot is the scarred black landscape of an open cast mine in South Wales, one of the original coal mining areas which fuelled the industrial revolution in Britain. Taking the theme of redemption, the film depicts choreographed yellow dumper trucks, portraits of miners and an escape to another life using the painterly surface of low format video. Fragments of music from the opera are woven into an industrial sound track.