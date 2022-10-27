Not Available

Face of the Frog

Both Scotland Yard and an amateur American sleuth are tracking a master criminal known as The Frog. This moniker refers to the bulging-eyed mask worn by the evildoer, and is reflected by the frog icons painfully tatooed onto the forearms of his henchmen. The trail leads to the country manor of an enigmatic, steely-eyed nabob, whose repressed son has eyes for the artistes at the Lolita cabaret, and whose lovely daughter captures the fancy of both the American playboy and the villain himself. Murder, kidnapping and seduction ensue.

Elena BorzovaElla Bennet
Elfie von KalckreuthElla Bennet
Jochen BrockmannHarry Lime
Carl LangeJohn Bennet
Dieter EpplerJoshua Broad
Eva PflugLolita

