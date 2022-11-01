1965

Face Of The Screaming Werewolf

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1965

Studio

Jerry Warren Productions Inc.

Experimenting in hypnotic regression to past lives, Dr. Edmund Redding of the Cowan Institute in Pasadena has discovered that Ann Taylor is a reincarnated Aztec woman. Via her recovered memories, she is able to lead Redding and his associates to a hidden chamber in the Great Pyramid of Yucatan, where they hope to find the lost treasure of the Aztecs. Instead, they find two mummified bodies - one of a modern man, quite dead, and the other of an ancient Aztec, quite alive. They are able to return safely to Pasadena with both finds, but a rival professor, Janney, kills Redding and steals the body of the modern man-mummy. This he subjects to a resurrection experiment, which works - only the mummy proves to be a werewolf. This creature breaks free of Janney's lab. Meanwhile, a hired thief sent by Janney to steal the other, living mummy, is overcome and that creature escapes also. Two supernatural menaces roam the city that night...

Cast

Lon Chaney Jr.The Mummified Werewolf
Yerye BeiruteProf. Janning
George MitchellDr. Frederick Munson
Fred HoffmanDetective Hammond
Rosita ArenasAnn Taylor (as Rosa Arenas)
Ramón GayDr. Edmund Redding

