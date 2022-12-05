Face the Earth

Not Available

This is a rare seen film about well known multidisciplinary artist YANG Chin-chih who was born in Taiwan, and has resided for more than 30 years in New York City. YANG is widely remarked as a performance artist in New York visual art world. His performances often dramatize the divided quality of the self such as the most praised piece “Kill Me Or Change” in which he dropped 30 thousand empty aluminum cans over his head within 20 seconds. The main theme of the story tangles in between YANG’s uniquely work which incorporates the actual rhythms and discords of human society and his own facial illness for a long time. Works he made were exhibiting in terms of the waste materials wantonly discarded by industrialized production. Whereas the disease he had suffered ever since his youth causes his face to become twisted for nearly 40 years. But all failed to cure with efforts of five surgical operations in his life.