What was once the domain of the rich and famous has become part of mainstream life… now a growing number of people are going under the knife – or the needle - to stay young and beautiful. Dr Darren McKeown, a leading figure in facial aesthetics in the UK, has one of the busiest cosmetic medicine clinics in Scotland. With exclusive access to Darren and his patients, Facelifts and Fillers explores what drives people to undergo these expensive and often extremely painful treatments.