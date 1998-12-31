1998

In Faces of Death: Fact or Fiction, director/creator Conan LeCilaire attempts to quell the mysteries surrounding his controversial Faces of Death film series. After the release of the films, questions arose as to the authenticity of some of the scenes in them and whether or not the films themselves belonged to the outlawed "snuff film" genre. In Faces of Death: Fact or Fiction, Mr. LeCilaire reveals information regarding scenes such as those involving monkey brain meals, animal slaughter, and executions. The video includes scenes apparently uncovered in the video company's vaults and a Faces of Death music video. This 60-minute video includes macabre and explicit footage and should not be viewed by children under the age of 18.