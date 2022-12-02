Faces of Faces

Not Available

This film is the quadruple superimposition of four faces, two men and two women. These images often appear to be one fantastic undulating face perpetually changing. The images are shot thru a circular mat in an attempt to get away from the dominant rectangular film image (much as earlier filmmakers have done). I have recently added a sound track, on separate cassette tape. It is the Talking Head’s ‘Seen and Not Seen.’ The film can be viewed with or without the track—or first with, then without. (Robert Huot)