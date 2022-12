Not Available

Hillary returns home to confront her boyfriend, Neil, with shocking news. She had an abortion. How will he react? But more compellingly, how will she? In Faces of Hillary, the screen is split into 4 equal parts. Each of the 4 sections reveals how she handles the situation. Faces of Hillary examines the power behind facial expressions and body gestures. It's a study on emotions, behaviours and contradictions. The attributes that make us human.