Faces of Schlock

Four tales of terror: "Blood Witch": A twisted Goth girl summons a murderous seventeenth century witch to exact gory revenge on anyone who crosses her path. "Mike Wuz Here": Night shift workers at an old movie theater are terrorized by the ghost of a former employee who committed suicide in the building. "One Foot In The Grave": When a beautiful young dancer loses one of her feet due to malpractice, she uses black magic to bring the severed appendage back to life. "Slay Ride": Left behind by her family on Christmas eve, a teenage delinquent punk chick quickly becomes surrounded by murder and mayhem.