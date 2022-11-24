Not Available

If anyone understands the perverse allure of being smothered by the plump, juicy ass cheeks of a big-bottomed, dominant bitch, it's fetish director Glenn King. His MeanBitch Productions creates erotic femdom porn that showcases ass-blessed goddesses who love trapping helpless dudes beneath their powerful gluteus maximii. "FaceSitting Tales" is the first of a new vignette series that shows how inferior men end up in their proper place - under a beautiful woman's butt. Hosted by Brooke Haven, this is paradise for pathetic male foot slaves and ass worshipers!