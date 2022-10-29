Fachon Models

Not Available

Ulises is a friendly, aspiring actor with big dreams, who also has a weight problem and a compulsive eating habit. In a world where image is paramount, Ulises will do whatever it takes to climb out of the infomercial doldrums. His plans are shaken when he runs into Carolina, his childhood sweetheart, who has grown up to become a stunning, successful businesswoman. Determined to win her heart, Ulises decides to lose weight and earn big bucks, with the help of his best friend, El Charal, a carefree, charismatic kid from the wrong side of the tracks, whose big dream is to be on TV. Ulises, El Charal, and Carolina face hilarious situations and some tough lessons in this riotous romantic comedy.