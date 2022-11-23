Not Available

Facial Overload 3

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Orally crazed director Jonni Darkko has built a reputation as a master of the POV-style blow job. With his eye for beautiful women as well as a passion for impeccable glamour, makeup and styling, the stylish pornographer knows exactly what fans crave in a first-person cocksucking scene. Jonni's newest double-disc care package, "Facial Overload 3," is a massive, five-hour facefest; it stars 10 incredible sluts sucking cock for cum. And we're not talking about just any average penis - Jonni's dick-starved bombshells wrap their talented lips around Winston Burbank's enormous member, and it's a sight to behold. Each luscious, eager young lady brings her own personal style of sucking to the task at hand; the girls seemingly compete to worship Winston's meaty shaft and bring him to the brink so he can decorate their gorgeous faces with explosions of gooey sperm!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images