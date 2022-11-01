Facing Anorexia

Not Available

In this 60-minute documentary tv-producer Jessica Villerius (28) shows how deadly Anorexia Nervosa is. The youngest of the girls she follows is eleven years old, and is battling Anorexia since she was only seven. It's the first time that specialized hospitals and clinics opened their doors for a tv-documentary. The film is extra honest, confronting and open, given the fact that Jessica battled Anorexia for almost a decade. Jessica: 'I think it's about time people learn the truth about this dangerous sniper, which first takes over the body and in the end the mind and even the will to live.'