Dave is a stockbroker with an expensive heroin habit. Even though he earns thousands of dollars per week, it never seems to be enough for him and his girlfriend. His mother is emotionally exhausted. Dave learns that ibogaine, the extract of a West African tree root, has the power to stop addiction without withdrawal symptoms. He knows that the heroin is killing him. He's miserable and he wants to stop. Is this what he needs to kick the habit?