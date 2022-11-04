Facing the Judgment of History

Not Available

An extended interview with Vasily Shulgin, a right wing Russian politician and member of the pre-revolutionary Russian parliament, who later, in Europe, set up an anti-Soviet military force during the Second World War. Captured by Soviet forces in 1945, he spent the next couple of decades in prison. The interview takes him through his life, with archival footage, in order to prove him "historically wrong," but the wily Shulgin often gets the upper hand on his Soviet interviewer - causing the film to be shelved shortly after its release.