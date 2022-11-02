Not Available

Facing the Truth

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nordisk Film

In his new film, an intriguing and delicately crafted drama, Malmros portrays the poignant story of a man, who grew up in very modest circumstances in the early years of the 20th century, but whose diligence, intelligence and willingness to endure hardship helped him to become a leading brain surgeon. A success story on the face of it, but a story about a man - who is none other than the director's father - a man of powerful emotions. The film explores the nature and origin of the guilt that repeatedly deprived him of happiness.

Cast

Birthe NeumannMother of Eli
Søren ØstergaardNils Malmros
Ida DwingerMother of Richard
Anders HoveFrandsen
William Rosenberg
Lise Stegger

