Documentary covering Tovey's life and career up to his untimely death in 2002. It includes rare and unreleased tracks and live footage of legendary performances, as well as classic songs recorded both under his own name and his alter ego, Fad Gadget. Put together by Frank's family in conjunction with Mute, utilising the Mute and family archives, this collection features the very first Fad Gadget demos and footage of the reborn Fad Gadget supporting Depeche Mode in 2001.