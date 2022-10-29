Fade to Black

Not Available

Still reeling from the painful breakup of his marriage to screen siren Rita Hayworth, iconic filmmaker Orson Welles (Danny Huston) makes his way to Rome, where he gets pulled into a tangled political plot involving murder and mysterious motives. A beautiful actress (Paz Vega) proves a tempting distraction. But if they want to stay alive, Welles and his young Italian driver (Diego Luna) need to stay focused.