Fading Into The Distance

This is a movie about the life and work of the Merited Worker of Arts of Russia, stage and film director Valery Akhadov. His professional life was a success, but his personal life was hardly easy. In the early 90-s at a highpoint in his career the director and his family had to leave Dushanbe together with his friends and colleagues from the Russian Drama Theatre. They all relocated to Magnitogorsk and began to work at the Pushkin Drama Theatre. 13 years later the VGIK graduate returned to the town of his youth and has been teaching young directors ever since. As usual he is full of creative ideas and plans.