Fado, História d'uma Cantadeira

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lisboa Filme

Ana Maria loves a modest guitar player, Júlio; when she herself in a 'retiro' (typical fado tavern), public andcritics rend major applause. Fame brings about new friends, namely bohemian young who play and sing the fado with her, and not so young men but who rich and powerful enough to patronize her, promote her, and wish to become intimate with her. Júlio the guitarist feel betrayed, and he sets his mind to depart to the African colonies, to leave her forever. Knowing that he's going to embark, Ana Maria's heart between her first love, and the appeal of the rich and famous.

Cast

Virgílio TeixeiraJúlio Guitarrista
António SilvaChico Fadista
Tony D'AlgySousa Morais, the manager
Maria Emília VilasRosa

