A beautiful and young girl named Rapunzel is taken from her parents by an evil witch and brought up in an isolated tower that can only be accessed by climbing her unnaturally long and blonde hair until a handsome prince goes there to rescue her. Starring Shelley Duvall as Rapunzel and Rapunzel's mother, Jeff Bridges as the Prince and Rapunzel's father, and Gena Rowlands as the Witch. Narrated by Roddy McDowall.