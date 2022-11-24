Not Available

Eight thieves went in a jewelry store to steal diamonds and they killed innocent people in the store because they didn't want them to give the evidence to the police. One cop named Rik was chasing after them but he failed. A year later, a day before Rik's marriage to his girlfriend named Fah, there was another heist but this time Rik's girlfriend- Fah was at the store at wrong time. She was held as a hostage with other hostages from the store but some hostages were killed for no reason but this showed obviously that two cops- Rik and Tanin were getting too close to them and failed to follow their requests. Now those two cops wanted to catch them because they had enough of unreasonable killings and also to save Fah.