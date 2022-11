Not Available

Nam is a small-time radio producer eager to be hottest producer in town. Nam promotes washed-up singer Kenny to gain public awareness and support. Kenny's loony stunts and bizarre diva-like behavior make him the talk of the town, and with Nam in tow, the two dominate the airwaves. They're called upon to host a countdown show. However, before the show goes on air, program manager Yiu asks that either Kenny be removed from the program or Nam will lose his job.