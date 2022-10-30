Not Available

Fails of the Weak - Halo Edition is a hilarious video collection of mess-ups, bloopers, accidental deaths, vehicular carnage, ill-timed explosions and other ridiculous moments from gamers from around the world. Achievement Hunter stars Geoff Ramsey and Jack Pattillo provide their unique brand of comedic commentary over hysterical user-submitted gameplay clips taken from the blockbuster video game series Halo. Interviews with the entire Achievement Hunter cast round out this collection of the greatest game fails ever assembled.