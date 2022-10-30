Not Available

Fails of the Weak: Halo Edition

Fails of the Weak - Halo Edition is a hilarious video collection of mess-ups, bloopers, accidental deaths, vehicular carnage, ill-timed explosions and other ridiculous moments from gamers from around the world. Achievement Hunter stars Geoff Ramsey and Jack Pattillo provide their unique brand of comedic commentary over hysterical user-submitted gameplay clips taken from the blockbuster video game series Halo. Interviews with the entire Achievement Hunter cast round out this collection of the greatest game fails ever assembled.

Cast

Gavin Free
Ryan Haywood
Michael Jones
Ray Narvaez Jr.
Jack Pattillo
Geoff Ramsey

