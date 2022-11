Not Available

Fair Doctrine is a newsreel documentary covering a variety of political subjects during the 1980's that never received major media coverage in the U.S. The subjects include Grenada before American intervention in 1982; The British Miner's Strike 1984-85; The New York 8+ a black liberationist group on trial in NYC, 1986; footage from the Women's Peace Movement 1983; interviews with members from the Klu Klux Klan during March for Peace in Cummings Georgia, 1987.