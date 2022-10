Not Available

Screened in over 75 international film festivals (including the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival), "Fairies" is a musical fantasy come true. Timothy is bullied by homophobic classmates at his all boys high school. While studying A Midsummer Night's Dream, he imagines a world where he isn't so different. With the help of Midsummer, his quirky teacher, a spectacular musical dream and tons of glitter- he creates a way to fit in.