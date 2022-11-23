Fairly Odd Parents: School's Out! The Musical

Not Available

It’s the last day of school, and the kids of Dimmsdale eagerly await the start of those fun-filled months of Summer Vacation. But this summer the grownups of Dimmsdale are worried that their kids are getting too wild, so they call a town meeting to find a solution for their concerns. Enter Flappy Bob, the clown founder of Flappy Bob’s Happy Peppy Learnatorium. Timmy and his friends are enrolled in Flappy Bob’s school, and they immediately see all hope of a fun summer dwindling away. Timmy realizes he must find a way to bring fun back to summer, and it’s all done through the magic of song.