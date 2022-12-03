Not Available

Fairport Convention: Folk Heroes tells the story of how in the late 1960s, a group of North London musicians shook traditional English folk music to its roots by fusing it with rock - simultaneously outraging the purists and delighting a new and devoted audience. Through newly filmed interviews with the band including Richard Thompson, Fairport Convention: Folk Heroes uncovers how the group survived tragedy when their drummer was killed in a car crash early-on in their career, followed by the tragic death of lead vocalist Sandy Denny and how they overcame numerous line-up changes to continually reinvent themselves by discovering and recruiting some of the finest virtuosos in the country.