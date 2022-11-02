Not Available

Fairway to Heaven

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The 2007 golf comedy, Fairway to Heaven (a play-on-words on the classic Led Zeppelin song), stars Ryan Tower (who also co-directed) as Brad Tripp, a former hot-shot junior golfer who finds himself with the "dream" once more of becoming a famous, world-class linksman. Surrounded by an (to say the least) unlikely group of assorted hangers-on and supporters, such as a lesbian golf instructor, an ex-girlfriend-turned-nemesis and an annoying caddy who'd be more at home on a surfboard, Tripp somehow manages to make the Tour. It's only then that the two drop-dead gorgeous, bikini-clad, space-gun-wielding aliens appear. At times hilarious, at other times merely ridiculous, Fairway to Heaven tries to be Caddyshack, but too often more closely resembles Porky's.

    Cast

    		Charlotte J. HelmkampGayle

    View Full Cast >

    Images