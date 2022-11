Not Available

"Féerie" consists of: a troupe of 80 artists, including 60 Doriss Girls recruited world-wide ; 1000 costumes of feathers, rhinestones and sequins, made in the most famous Parisian workshops ; sumptuous sets in shimmering colours, uniquely designed by Italian artists ; outstanding international acts, and the awaited return of the giant aquarium; all this performed to original music recorded by 80 musicians and 60 chorus singers.