Faith Lessons on the promised LAND, Vol. 1

Travel to Israel and radically change your understanding of the Scriptures. Wet your feet in the Jordan River and impact the culture with life-giving water. Show your trust in the Lord's provision by offering up first fruits at Jericho. And cleanse the land by confronting evil and using the tools of society to redeem your world for God. In this first volume of the "That the World May Know" series, historian and teacher Ray Vander Laan will show you how God guided his people to a specific place - the Promised Land - to impact the world both in ancient times and today.