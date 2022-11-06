Faith Lessons on the Prophets & Kings of Israel. Vol. 2

Not Available

Filmed on location in Israel, Faith Lessons is a unique video series that brings God's Word to life with astounding relevance. By weaving together the Bible's fascinating historical, cultural, religious, and geographical contexts, teacher and historian Ray Vander Laan reveals keen insights into the Scriptures' significance for modern believers. These illuminating "faith lessons" afford a new understanding of the Bible that will ground your convictions and transform your life. The Faith Lessons video series is ideal for use at home, especially in personal and family Bible studies. Individual believers and families will gain vital insights from long-ago times and cultures through this innovative approach to Bible study. The six sessions include: 1. Innocent Blood - Part 1 2. Innocent Blood - Part 2 3. Who is God? 4. Wages of Sin 5. The Lord is My Shepherd 6. God with Us