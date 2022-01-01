Faith No More: Live in Santiago, Chile

Not Available

Faith No More - The Second Coming Tour: Filmed (pro-shot) at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, Chile on the 30th Oct 2009. Tracklist: 1. Reunited / 2. From Out Of Nowhere / 3. Land Of Sunshine / 4. Caffeine / 5. Evidence / 6. Surprise, You're Dead / 7. Last Cup Of Sorrow / 8. Cuckoo For Caca / 9. Easy / 10. Epic / 11. Midlife Crisis / 12. RV / 13. The Gentle Art Of Making Enemies / 14. King For A Day / 15. Ashes To Ashes / 16. Ricochet / 17. Just A Man / 1st Encore: / 18. Chariots Of Fire / 19. Stripsearch / 20. We Care A Lot / 2nd Encore: / 21. Small Victory / 22. Pristina