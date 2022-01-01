Not Available

Faith No More: Reunited - Live at the Area 4 Festival

Artist: Faith No More Date: 23rd August 2009 Event: Area 4 Festival, Lüdinghausen, Germany Broadcast: WDR TEST A, Astra @ 19E, 13th September 2009... Tracklist: 01. Reunited 02. From Out Of Nowhere 03. Be Aggressive 04. Caffeine 05. Evidence 06. Surprise! You're Dead! 07. Last Cup Of Sorrow 08. Digging The Grave 09. Easy 10. Midlife Crisis 11. Epic 12. I Started A Joke 13. The Gentle Art Of Making Enemies 14. King For A Day 15. Ashes To Ashes 16. Just A Man 17. Chariots Of Fire 18. Stripsearch 19. We Care A Lot

Mike BordinHimself
Roddy BottumHimself
Mike PattonHimself

