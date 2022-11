Not Available

Who Cares a Lot? The Greatest Videos is the VHS version of Faith No More greatest hits album Who Cares a Lot?. It contains almost all of the band's music videos (only "Ricochet" and "Another Body Murdered" are not included), a new live video ("This Guy's In Love With You"), and behind-the-scenes interviews and footage, most of which was taken from a previous video release, Video Croissant. It is the most complete Faith No More video release to date.