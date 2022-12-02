Not Available

Anti-Gay Church Punk'd by Lesbian Ministers In a provocative new documentary film, two lesbian ministers (Ceil and Han) masquerade as husband and wife (CL and Cammy Morrison) to infiltrate a dogmatic, Evangelical Mega-church deep in the heart of Texas. Penetrating the 'inner circle' of the church leadership, their experiment would expose a scheme that's sure to rock the foundation of fundamentalist religion. The ultimate irony comes when the lesbian couple successfully dupe the homophobic pastor as he swindles his faithful followers to build a multi-million dollar empire. Faith of the Abomination... A frightening journey with no scripts, no retakes, no safety net.