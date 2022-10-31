Faithful in My Fashion

1946

Hoping to find everything just as he had left it four years ago, soldier Jeff Compton, who is home on a two-week furlough, visits the New York City department store in which he worked and surprises his former co-worker and sweetheart Jean Kendrick with a kiss. Jean, who is now an executive with the store, has since fallen out of love with Jeff, however, and is dating Walter Medcraft in the accounting department. As Jean never returned the engagement ring that Jeff sent to her while he was away, Jeff believes that she is still his fiancé. Realizing that Jeff is about to get his heart broken, Dilworthy and other department employees band together and, with Jean's consent, work diligently to prevent Jeff from learning the truth about his failed engagement.