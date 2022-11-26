Not Available

Two partners namely, Murlidhar and Narang, betray their third partner and take over his business. Ramnath works as a watchman in this organization, and he sees illegal business taking place, and attempts to put a stop to this, only to get killed in the process, leaving behind a widow and two sons to fend for themselves. The police classify this death as an accident, and the management refuses to pay any compensation. Years later, the two sons have grown up and remember the death of their dad and the humiliation suffered at the hands of the new owners, and devise a plan to avenge this, and find that the owners have friends in the police force, as well as politicians, who will leave no stone unturned to protect both Narang and Murlidhar.