The story of "Falco Lacjani", Hawk, the famous character who lived robbing the homes of the wealthy Italians, one beautiful working night his phone rings and he is announced that he will become a deputy, because in the district of Lezha after resignation of 4 deputies on the list, his name is the successor in that list and automatically belongs to the mandate of the MP. This is where our hero's adventure begins, humorously and satirically depicting the entire Albanian social-political reality. By removing the work suit and hood, replacing it with the suit of a politician.