Contains the full contents of "Falcom jdk BAND 2011 X'mas Live in YOKOHAMA BAY HALL" with luxurious bonus videos. Among the games performed on stage is Ys: Tenkuu no Shinden, Ys II: Ancient Ys Vanished The Final Chapter, Ys Origin, Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd and The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki.