Not Available

The Falcom jdk Band's 2013 New Years Live performance recorded and filmed on the 5th of January 2013 in Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall and broadcasted live on the internet and is now available as a Blu-Ray. This concert features music from Falcom video games such as Ys I and II Chronicles, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC, Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga and Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim.